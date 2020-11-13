Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,537 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,263,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

