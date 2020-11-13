Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $65.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $176,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

