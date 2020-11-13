SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.52. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

