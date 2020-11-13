Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

