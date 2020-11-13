SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $377.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $396.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.21.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

