Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

