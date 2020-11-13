Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 731,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

