Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) PT Raised to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $136,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,711,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,777,847.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2,774.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $1,566,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

