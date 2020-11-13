Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SQ opened at $178.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $130,561,974. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 68.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

