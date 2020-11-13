(SREN) (VTX:SREN) Receives CHF 89.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

(SREN) (VTX:SREN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SREN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Get (SREN) alerts:

(SREN) has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

(SREN) Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for (SREN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SREN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.