Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $987,302.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,736 shares of company stock worth $51,826,100. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.