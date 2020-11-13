Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

