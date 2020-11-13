Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) (ASX:SPL) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas bought 20,000 shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Thomas bought 30,000 shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,540.00 ($32,528.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48.

About Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma Holdings Limited (SPL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.