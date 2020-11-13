Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.