State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

