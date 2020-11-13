Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Stericycle stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

