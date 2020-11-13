Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRY. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $941.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tilray by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.