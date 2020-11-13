STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.