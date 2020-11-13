Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Financial Contrast

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and WidePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 2.29 -$2.86 million N/A N/A WidePoint $101.72 million 0.60 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -0.18% -17.94% -10.98% WidePoint 0.74% 4.40% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WidePoint beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions. It also offers professional services to its federally certified software solutions. WidePoint Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

