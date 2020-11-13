Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

