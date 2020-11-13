Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.86. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.58% of Summit State Bank worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

