Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUZ shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 61.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 62.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth $167,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

