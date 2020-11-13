SVB Leerink Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $56.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

ETNB opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 62.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 35.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

