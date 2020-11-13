SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $27.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

SVMK stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,557 shares of company stock worth $4,486,931. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVMK by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SVMK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

