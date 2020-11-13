Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) Insider Buys A$25,542.00 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX) (ASX:SW1) insider Darren Smorgon bought 594,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,542.00 ($18,244.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.02.

Swift Media Limited (SW1.AX)

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

