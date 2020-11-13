Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,983 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $177,697,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $106,428,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $2,366,127. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

