Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,714 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

FTV stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock valued at $371,786,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

