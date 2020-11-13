Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $955.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $960.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

