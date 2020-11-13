Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,880 shares of company stock worth $12,680,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

