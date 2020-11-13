Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

