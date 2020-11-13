Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $270.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

