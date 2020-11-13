Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $106.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

