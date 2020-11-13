Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,798 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

