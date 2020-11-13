Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

