Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

