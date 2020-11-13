T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,857,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

