TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of TCF Financial worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 342,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $31.38 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

