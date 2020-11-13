TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to $1.40

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

TOLWF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

