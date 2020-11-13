TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $50.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

