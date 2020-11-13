The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $336.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

