The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NOVA stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

