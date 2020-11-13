The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GYYMF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

