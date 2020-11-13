The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 47.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 45.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

