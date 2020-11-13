The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter worth $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

