The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

