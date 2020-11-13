The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.