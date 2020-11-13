The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 249.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after buying an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.