The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 181,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

