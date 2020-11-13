The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of The Toro worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

