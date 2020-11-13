The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $132.40 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.